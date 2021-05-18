CPP disposes of German card protection legacy business

The disposal has been announced to the City of London

CPP Group has completed the sale of CPP Creating Profitable Partnerships GmbH to Deutsche Schutzbriefgesellschaft GmbH.

Total consideration for the disposal has been agreed at £2.3 million which, after adjustment for working capital, will result in the group receiving cash proceeds of approximately £2.2 million before transaction costs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, CPP Group said: "The disposal is in line with the group's commitment to maximising value from its assets and focusing on the areas of the business that have the strongest prospects for delivering sustainable and profitable medium to long-term growth.

"In line with the group's capital allocation priorities, the proceeds will be used to strengthen the group's working capital base, provide additional financial flexibility to deliver its growth strategy, and ultimately enhance returns for shareholders.