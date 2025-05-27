Curtis Furniture completes bespoke project for duo of luxury golf hotels
Working closely with long-standing fit-out partner Fitzsimons, Curtis Furniture manufactured and installed all bedroom furniture across the two properties, in accordance with design briefs from two different agencies – Brill Design, which led on Dunluce Lodge, and Upperworth Studios, which led on Seaton House.
Each hotel presented unique challenges, from creating curved timber bathroom vanity units using in-house developed jigs, to hand-staining natural wood wall panels and prototyping laser-cut metal headboards with iron antlers.
Other bespoke highlights included burr walnut coffee tables and vintage-style writing desks with bronze trim, as well as other furniture and seating such as sofas, sofa beds and leather desk chairs.
During the 18-month long project, Curtis Furniture manufactured over 1,000 pieces for a total of 37 bedrooms.
Jason Platten, Head of Design at Curtis Furniture, said: “These projects gave us the opportunity to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship. Our UK-based team handled every stage in-house, from the CAD modelling to installation, ensuring a seamless result for both hotels.”
Paige Harris, Vice President of Architecture & Design at Valor Hospitality Partners, said: “Having partnered with Curtis Furniture on previous projects in the UK, we were pleased to appoint them as the bedroom furnishings supplier for Seaton House and Dunluce Lodge.
"Their meticulous attention to detail throughout the planning and manufacturing processes was greatly appreciated. They executed the design vision of each property flawlessly, while ensuring each remained distinctive.”
Both Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House are now open and receiving widespread acclaim. For more information, visit https://www.curtisfurniture.co.uk