The identity of the international airline operator which will partner a Yorkshire council on the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been revealed.

Doncaster Council is setting up a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster with the aim of reopening the airport from spring 2026. It has now confirmed Germany-based Munich Airport International GmbH is to provide operational and management services with Plymouth-based aviation consultant FP Airports also involved in the project.

The announcement came on the same day that it was revealed a final decision on whether £105m of devolution funding to help get the airport off the ground is set to be deferred until the summer.

Doncaster Council wants to lend the money to Fly Doncaster to start operations at the site but a report to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority board has warned the plan carries “significant financial risk to the public sector” and is recommending independent advice is commissioned before a decision is made on granting the funding to the council.

In a statement announcing the operational partners, Mayor Ros Jones said: “Reopening our airport is my number one priority and today’s announcement is an important day for Doncaster having reached another significant milestone. We are teaming up with our strategic partner Munich Airport International to press ahead with our plans to reopen our airport.

“Munich Airport International has the pedigree in the field of aviation, share our ambition for a successful airport and they bring a wealth of experience, capacity and influence to work with us to deliver a thriving airport in Doncaster that will be a major economic stimulus for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

“The team at FP Airports has worked with us creatively to put together the right solution for DSA and we are confident that the reopening and future operation of Doncaster’s airport is in good hands.

“This major announcement that I am making today enables us to press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity to see the airport – which I proudly call the people’s airport – to reopen in Spring 2026.

Ros Jones says reopening the airport is her top priority

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped to get us to this stage from City of Doncaster cabinet members and officers, our Doncaster MPs, South Yorkshire Leaders, our business community including Doncaster Chamber and of course local people who have supported our efforts to reach this great news today and believed we could do it.”

Lorenzo Di Loreto, Managing Director of Munich Airport International said: “We are proud to support and contribute to DSA's re-opening. Our mission is to participate in the development of the airport in Doncaster into a top modern and competitive UK airport and to make it an engine and driver for social, economic and environmental growth in Doncaster and its region.”

Raoul Witherall, Chief Executive at FP Airports Ltd, said: “FP Airports Ltd is proud to support the reopening of this historic airport site and to play a key role in the city’s vision.”

