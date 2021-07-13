Emis sees strong trading as it supports the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme

Emis is supporting the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme through its Pinnacle software

The Leeds-based firm said both revenue and adjusted operating profit are ahead of the figures for the first half of 2020 and the first six months of 2019.

The group's Emis Enterprise division has delivered patient-facing services, analytics and pharmacy, most notably supporting the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme through its Pinnacle software.

The division has seen double digit growth in both recurring and non-recurring revenues.

Andy Thorburn, chief executive of Emis Group, said: “I am pleased that we have performed slightly ahead of expectations in the first half.

"Healthcare continues to be at the centre of the global agenda and, as the UK recovers from the pandemic, we are well positioned to meet the evolving requirements of the sector, both today and in the future.

"We remain confident in the outlook.”

The firm said its Emis Health division is delivering the requirements of the GP IT Futures contract while continuing to invest in its technology roadmap.

The revenue mix in the division reflected a more normalised trading period, with a higher proportion of non-hardware and connectivity tools’ revenues than the comparative period last year.

Emis said it retains a strong balance sheet position with net cash of £48m at the end of June.