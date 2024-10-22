Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same assessment estimates that workers in Yorkshire will benefit from up to £600 a year in lost income, with new protections around last minute shift changes and cancellations.

Yorkshire and the Humber has the highest proportion of employees on zero-hour contracts in the UK, with more than one in 10 of workers in this kind of insecure work.

The Employment Rights Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament yesterday, will allow such staff members to get moved onto permanent contracts should they wish.

The legislation also includes plans to improve employees’ rights from day one of employment including in areas such as parental and bereavement leave and protection from unfair dismissal.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Successful firms already know that strong employee rights mean strong growth opportunities.

This landmark legislation will extend the employment protections given by the best British companies to millions more workers.

“We said we would get on and deliver the biggest upgrade to rights at work in a generation and the growth our economy needs – and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The Department for Business and Trade’s impact assessment found that the package could have “a positive but small direct impact on economic growth” and will “help to raise living standards across the country and create opportunities for all.”

The document predicts that the costs to businesses will be in the “low billions of pounds per year” but those that rely on low-paid workers or employees on flexible contracts could see the changes “be more disruptive”.

Costs will be “proportionately higher” for small and micro businesses because of the “fixed costs of admin and compliance burdens”. However the Government says that rules have to apply to all businesses in the same way as they do not want to create a “two-tier workforce” where some people are entitled to rights where others are not.

The document also warned that reforms to day one rights, “particularly the strengthening of protections against dismissal could also make employers less willing to hire workers”.

According to the analysis document, policies such as rights to guaranteed hours with zero hours contracts, and day one unfair dismissal rights are among the changes that are “likely to have a disproportionate cost to small and micro businesses”.

However, Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “Small business owners are rarely against additional rights for their staff, so this is unlikely to deter them from hiring.

“Indeed they often exceed regulations to offer flexible local employment opportunities that deliver value beyond simply creating work.

“It must be remembered that the proposed Employment Rights Bill does include protections for employers – such as a lighter-touch process for fair dismissal so employers can continue operating probation periods.