The awards ceremony will be held on August 14, 2023 at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham, where the nation’s curry culinary experts will come together to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the curry sector.
In its 12th year, the English Curry Awards highlights the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry. This year’s finalists include some popular restaurants in Leeds, York, Skipton, Sheffield, Bingley, Huddersfield and Wakefield.
The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to show appreciation to those who work hard to provide customer service.
The awards finalists span a range of categories including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year, Curry King or Queen and many more.
A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to see you all on the 14th.”
Yorkshire restaurants named finalists in English Curry Awards 2023
The finalists are:
Chilli Lounge, Huddersfield
Dastaan Leeds
Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Liversedge
Lala’s Restaurant, Wakefield
Shama Bingley
Syhiba Restaurant, Wakefield
Urban Choola, Sheffield
Mastab’s Restaurant, Skipton
Viraaj, Sheffield
Namaste Bengal, York