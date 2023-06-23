The English Curry Awards celebrates the top talents in the English curry industry - 10 restaurants have been named as finalists.

The awards ceremony will be held on August 14, 2023 at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham, where the nation’s curry culinary experts will come together to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the curry sector.

In its 12th year, the English Curry Awards highlights the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry. This year’s finalists include some popular restaurants in Leeds, York, Skipton, Sheffield, Bingley, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to show appreciation to those who work hard to provide customer service.

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Liversedge. (Pic credit: Google)

The awards finalists span a range of categories including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year, Curry King or Queen and many more.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to see you all on the 14th.”

Dastaan Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

Yorkshire restaurants named finalists in English Curry Awards 2023

The finalists are:

Chilli Lounge, Huddersfield

Dastaan Leeds

Shama Bingley. (Pic credit: Google)

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Liversedge

Lala’s Restaurant, Wakefield

Shama Bingley

Syhiba Restaurant, Wakefield

Syhiba Restaurant, Wakefield. (Pic credit: Google)

Urban Choola, Sheffield

Mastab’s Restaurant, Skipton

Viraaj, Sheffield