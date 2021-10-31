EnviroVent in Harrogate reveals its 'Roadmap to Net-Zero'

EnviroVent winning Manufacturer of the Best Green Product six years ago at The Yorkshire Post Environment Awards.

The Harrogate-based company says its Roadmap to Net-Zero will generate emissions savings of over 1,000 tonnes of carbon in the next 10 years.

Jane McLean, quality and environmental systems manager at EnviroVent, said: “Environmental sustainability is very important to us as a business and to many of our public and private sector customers.

“We’re delighted to be revealing our Roadmap to Net-Zero, which gives a very clear route that we will follow to achieve our environmental targets.

“To add to this, all our products are designed to use minimal amount of energy and we recycle parts from systems we replace, wherever possible.

“As a result, customers buying our ventilation systems can be safe in the knowledge they are giving back to the planet.”

EnviroVent has put in place a number of sustainability practices to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and meet its net zero target.

Recently this has included committing to planting 5,000 trees per year as part of a new partnership with MoreTrees, an organisation that will plant and manage trees on the company’s behalf.

Planting 5,000 trees every year will remove a total of around 1,500 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, EnviroVent says.

The Harrogate-based business also plans to relocate to a zero carbon purpose-built headquarters in 2022, which will be heated sustainably via air source heat pumps and its electricity will be generated through solar panels.

EnviroVent is also involved in a number of projects that will help its social and private housing customers to reduce the carbon footprint and energy usage in their housing stock.

EnviroVent’s energiSava 250 MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery) systems are being used within a number of the 12 homes being built by housing association Midland Heart as part of its new build scheme, Project 80.

---

