EU steel tariffs 'in violation' of trade agreements, former negotiator says

Sir Crawford Falconer was the Government's chief trade negotiator after Brexit, and has also acted as a judge for the World Trade Organisation.

The European Commission has disclosed plans to impose 50 per cent tariffs on steel, double the current level of 25 per cent, while cutting tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million tons a year – a 47 per cent reduction.

Stéphane Séjourné, the commission’s vice-president, said: “We won’t apologise for taking decisions for European steelmakers, to protect our markets and the jobs underlying them.”

The move is a huge blow to the British steel industry, which has already been hit by levies on steel into the American market.

The Community Union, which represents workers at British Steel in Scunthorpe, described this as an “existential threat”.

It comes shortly after Sir Keir Starmer had negotiated a fresh agreement with the EU on top of the withdrawal treaty, amid the Prime Minister’s post-Brexit “reset”.

Sir Crawford, a senior adviser at Bradshaw Advisory, said: “It makes no sense at all politically to turn around and do something which is flagrantly in violation of that agreement.”

He said officials should be going to Brussels “and giving their counterparts a very good shake”.

“There’s no element that would allow you to do this under the tech agreement,” he said.

“It’s very weird to be doing this if they are genuinely committed to trying to improve their relationship with the UK.”

Sir Keir said the Government was “in discussions with the EU about this”.

Industry Minister Chris McDonald added: “This Government has shown its commitment to our steel industry by securing preferential access to the US market for our exporters, and we continue to explore stronger trade measures to protect UK steel producers from unfair behaviours.”

The UK steel industry exports 78 per cent of its goods to the EU.

Assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said: "The new measures proposed by the EU represent an existential threat to our steel industry.

“Europe is by far the largest destination for UK steel exports, and losing access to this market would have a catastrophic impact on British jobs.

“Steel is the lifeblood of communities across the UK: it provides well-paid employment and supports regional economies.