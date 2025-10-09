UK is in discussions with EU over 'catastophic' steel tariffs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European Commission has disclosed plans to impose 50 per cent tariffs on steel, double the current level of 25 per cent, while cutting tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million tons a year – a 47 per cent reduction.

It would effectively match the levy US President Donald Trump previously imposed on the EU.

The move will come as a further blow to British industry, which has already been hit by levies on steel into the American market.

The UK exports 78 per cent of its steel to the EU, and Community, the union which represents British Steel workers in Scunthorpe, said it was an “existential threat” to the sector.

When asked about the future of steel in Britain, Sir Keir replied: “I think our position in relation to our steel industry is one of strong support as you saw from Scunthorpe and Port Talbot.

“In relation to the question of tariffs or other measures, as you’d expect, we are in discussions with the EU about this, as we’re in discussions with the US about it.

“So I’ll be able to tell you more in due course but we are in discussions, as you’d expect.”

Industry Minister Chris McDonald added: “This Government has shown its commitment to our steel industry by securing preferential access to the US market for our exporters, and we continue to explore stronger trade measures to protect UK steel producers from unfair behaviours.”

Unite, another union representing workers, called on the Government to make UK-produced steel a priority for major infrastructure projects.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “UK steel must be backed for the long term, the current piecemeal approach to our steel industry isn’t working.

“Without delay the UK must introduce strict rules to ensure that all UK infrastructure developments and all public sector projects must use domestically produced steel.

“This must be the first step in protecting a foundation industry which is critical for the economic success of our nation and vital for our national security.”

While anti-Brexit campaigners hit out at Nigel Farage over the new tariff, which is expected to come in in the summer of 2026.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “This troubling development is yet another demonstration of the mounting cost of Brexit and Nigel Farage will have to explain to the steel workers he pretends to champion, how leaving the EU has benefitted them.