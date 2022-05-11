Former headquarters of Real Radio in Leeds hits the commercial property market

The Yorkshire property development and investment company Sterling Capitol is completing the refurbishment of 1 Sterling Court.

The building, which was formerly the headquarters of Real Radio, stands at the front of Capitol Park East by Junction 28 of the M62.

Paul Beckett, the head of development at Sterling Capitol, explained: “This is a rare opportunity to lease a splendid self-contained contemporary building in such a prominent location.

“We are already experiencing a good deal of interest in 1 Sterling Court as the Leeds out-of-town office market remains remarkably buoyant.”

Mr Beckett added: “Capitol Park Leeds is one of the brightest success stories in the Yorkshire business parks sector and we are very proud of what we have achieved here.

“We have recently concluded a significant letting to Create Fertility and negotiated a new 10-year lease to Ideal Boilers in buildings very close to 1 Sterling Court, underlining the attraction of the park.

“1 Sterling Court has been fully refurbished to the highest specification to provide distinctive and contemporary offices.

“It would make the ideal HQ building for an expanding Yorkshire firm.

“Alternatively, 3,000 sq ft floorplates are available.”

Elizabeth Ridler, a partner with global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who is marketing 1 Sterling Court, added: “1 Sterling Court occupies a position at the front of Capitol Park East, with great signage opportunities, overlooking the A653 road into Leeds and next to the M62.

“It also boasts 48 on-site secure parking places with EV (electric vehicle) charging points.

“The demand for out-of-town offices remains very strong, with the recent Leeds Office Agents Forum (LOAF) figures for the first three months of this year revealing that a total of 105,434 sq ft of office space across 31 deals was transacted in Leeds’s out-of-town market.