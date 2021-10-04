Former Victorian school in Leeds city centre to receive £31m renovation to create apartments and shops

2 Great George Street is to be developed into a mixed-use space, including 83 new apartments and commercial units.

Leeds-based developer, Priestley Homes, has been granted planning permission to carry out the work to renovate the Grade-II listed, former Victorian school into 34 one-bedroom, 43 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments.

The addition of mezzanines will add extra floor space for the creation of the new homes throughout the building. In addition, the existing twentieth-century entrance will be removed and a new entrance to the west face of the building will be created.

A view of how the site will appear.

A new-build, three storey glazed extension will be added to the rooftop of the building for further residential accommodation, alongside communal roof-top garden, and winter terrace, creating a social hub for all residents. Landscaped public areas with seating and planters will be installed at the west side of the building also.

New ground-floor office accommodation will sub-divided into several units, providing 815m2 in high-quality workspaces for Leeds businesses.

The £31million regeneration and new-build scheme will be a premier development in Leeds and the first to bring £1million-plus penthouses to the market.

The development will also feature a private, on-site residents’ gym at ground-floor level, plus concierge facilities.