Getech in Leeds announces sale of geoscience data study package

Jonathan Copus says "we have seen a progressive reopening of the geoscience data market".

The Leeds-based, which helps governments and investors locate and manage new energy and mineral resources, also said it continued to trade in line with current market expectations for the 2021 financial year.

Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech said: "As energy prices have recovered across the first half of 2021, we have seen a progressive reopening of the geoscience data market as energy companies resume their exploration and development activities.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Getech's geoscience data, which includes gravity and magnetic data that we have gathered over decades, are a unique and proprietary resource that underpin our knowledge and analytic products and services.

"Our geoscience and geospatial experts help energy companies use this data to make informed decisions about the location and optimal development of natural resources.

"To support our customers' energy transition objectives, our staff are engaged in a process of continuous development to increase the analytical and knowledge functions for low-carbon industries including geothermal, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and strategic minerals.

"We expect increased demand for our geoscience data, software and analytic products as both existing energy and natural resource customers and new customers work to decarbonise the energy sector."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you