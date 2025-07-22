G&H launches new building performance service with first client win

Following a detailed building survey and options appraisal of Tricorn House, G&H will create a detailed prototype of one office floor, using Building Information Modelling (BIM) and thermal dynamic modelling to identify the most efficient and commercially viable retrofit solution for the whole building.

Mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) service provider G&H has announced the expansion of its service offering with the creation of building performance. This move comes in response to increasing client demand as businesses seek to adapt their existing properties to achieve net zero targets and comply with the UK’s tightening Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES).

Chartered building surveyor Mike McGill, with over 35 years’ experience in surveying, upgrading and adaptation of UK buildings, will head up the new service. This strategic expansion has led to G&H successfully securing a contract with UK property investment and development company, CEG.

Under the new appointment, G&H will work to improve the energy performance of Tricorn House, a 1970s office building in Birmingham. The goal is to achieve a minimum EPC B rating for the building, ahead of the current 2030 deadline in line with MEES regulations, reduce its operational carbon costs, and support the client’s wider targets to decrease energy intensity.

Mike McGill, building performance director at G&H, said: "I’ve joined G&H to lead its new building performance service because there’s a significant need from UK clients for seamless, proven, and viable solutions to decarbonise their buildings and achieve their net zero targets. By combining G&H’s vast experience with my background in adapting buildings, we have the capability to devise and deliver exactly what the market is demanding.

"We're off to a great start following our appointment by CEG. They've taken the initiative to ensure the long-term sustainability of Tricorn House, well ahead of the MEES deadline. Tricorn House is a typical 1970s concrete office tower, exactly the kind of building that's often written off as too challenging to retrofit. CEG wants to use this project to prove that these buildings can be successfully upgraded and continue to play an active role as economic and social assets in our city centres."

Paul Greenhalgh, FM quality and procurement manager said: “We needed a partner that could not only improve Tricorn House’s EPC rating to ensure its legal compliance and its commercial viability, but also one that offered a complete integrated solution.

“G&H’s approach really appealed as it covers everything from initial assessment to final certification. Knowing the project will be designed and managed by Chartered Building Surveyors and CIBSE building services engineers, and delivered by G&H’s own team, is very reassuring."

As part of the UK government's target to reach net zero by 2050, all commercial buildings are expected to achieve an EPC C rating by April 2028 and an EPC B rating by April 2030 for both new and existing leases. Properties failing to meet these proposed standards will no longer be lettable, though these requirements have not yet been formally legislated.

Founded in 1998, G&H is a leading MEP provider. Its 200-strong team designs, manages, delivers, and maintains every aspect of MEP schemes across the UK.