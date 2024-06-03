Gold star for Yorkshire firm as it scoops top health and safety award

Boss Training, a West Yorkshire-based health and safety training provider, has been awarded the 2024 RoSPA Gold Award for Health and Safety Excellence.

The RoSPA Gold Award, a respected accolade signifying outstanding practices in health and safety, is only awarded to organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to the well-being of its employees, clients, and customers.

In recognition of Boss Training’s commitment and dedication to safety, they were invited to the awards ceremony at the JW Marriott Hotel in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Burwell, director of Boss Training said: “It was an amazing experience to share the stage with such illustrious organisations as L’Oreal, BAE Systems, Amey, and Qatar Petroleum. But more than that, it proves how far we have advanced in a relatively short time. A truly remarkable achievement!”

Boss Training's director Thomas Burwell accepting the RoSPA Gold award

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “Workplace accidents don’t just pose financial risks and operational disruptions - they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging & rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

"We congratulate Boss Training for winning a prestigious RoSPA award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping customers, clients and employees safe from accidental harm and injury.”

This achievement holds significant importance as it not only acknowledges Boss Training's exemplary safety performance but also highlights the company's proactive approach towards preventing accidents and injuries in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workplace safety is paramount, and the RoSPA Gold Award serves as a testament to Boss Training's ongoing efforts to lead the way in creating safer work environments for all.

Boss Training's Director Thomas and Contract Delivery Lead Rhys showcasing the RoSPA Gold award.

Andrew Murphy, director of Boss Training, expressed his pride in receiving the RoSPA Gold Award: "We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which shows how committed we are to excellence in health and safety.