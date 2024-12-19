Harry Hall raises more than £7,000 to give abandoned horses a new lease of life

Leading Yorkshire-based equestrian specialist, Harry Hall, has raised more than £7,000 (and counting!) over the last 12 months for its 2024 charity partner, Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE), demonstrating its continued commitment to helping improve the lives of horses and other animals across the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After raising more than £45,000 for equine charities and good causes over the last five years, Harry Hall has concentrated its most recent fundraising efforts on supporting SAFE, after equestrians voted for the organisation to be the brand’s 2024 charity partner.

As well as raising around £7,000, which has helped the charity fund its rescue operations, the equestrian specialist has provided care packages to the organisation, to help the team provide much needed healthcare and TLC to the equines that they rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFE was founded in 2014, by a small group of horse-loving volunteers. The charity, which relies solely on its own fundraising and donations to fund its rescue operations, aims to help horses and ponies who have been abandoned or neglected, keeping them ‘SAFE’ and away from harm.

Harry Hall - Liz Hopper, Managing Director

As its partnership with SAFE comes to an end, Harry Hall will shortly be unveiling its new 2025 charity partner. Equestrians are being encouraged to vote for the charity that they believe is most deserving of Harry Hall’s support over the next 12 months.

Speaking about how Harry Hall’s support has benefitted the charity, Alison, founder and trustee at SAFE, said: “We really are so grateful to Harry Hall for the support the team has provided over the last year. The team has raised a fantastic amount of money for us!

“This year has been incredibly busy - we’ve rescued and rehomed more than thirty five horses and ponies, which wouldn’t have been possible without the help of partners such as Harry Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as enabling us to rescue equines across Berkshire, Surrey and further afield, the support from Harry Hall has also allowed us to strive for change and campaign for horse welfare, to ensure that no horse or pony is left abandoned.”

Before (left) and after (right) of Philo, a one-year-old horse rescued by SAFE in March 2024

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Yorkshire-based equestrian brand donated money to the charity each time its customers joined its One Club membership platform, took out an insurance policy or purchased online at HarryHall.com.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, added: “It’s been wonderful to work with SAFE over the last 12 months to support the charity in its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned equines. We’ve witnessed first-hand how the funds we’ve raised have directly impacted the organisation, which has been really rewarding and lovely to see.

“The Harry Hall team’s love for equines extends way beyond our business, so to have had the opportunity to help a deserving cause that is important to not only our employees, but our One Club members and customers too, has been brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help choose Harry Hall’s charity partner for 2025, please visit: www.harryhallinsurance.com/one-club-charity-partnership.

Harry Hall’s previous charity partners include Riding for the Disabled, Hope Pastures, World Horse Welfare, The Gambia Horse & Donkey Trust, Safe Haven for Donkeys in Holy Land, Brooke - Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, and Prince Fluffy Kareem.

More information about the work that SAFE carries out can be found at www.safe-horses.co.uk.