Helmsley Group buys home of Next and Monsoon in multi-million-pound York deal

In a multi-million pound deal, Helmsley has purchased 19 Coney Street - a 50,000 sq ft retail unit currently occupied by Next and Monsoon.
The acquisition, from NFU Mutual, is the latest in a series made by Helmsley on Coney Street, with the company owning several other buildings at the city centre retail destination.
These include numbers 39-43, currently let to Boots and WH Smith, as well as numbers three to seven, housing JD Sports, Lush and Mango.
The latest acquisition is integral to Helmsley’s wider ambition to regenerate Coney Street.
Ed Harrowsmith, investment director at Helmsley Group, inset, said: “This is a significant acquisition for us, especially as a proud York-based business with ambitions to bring a new lease of life to York’s riverfront and redevelop Coney Street as a high-quality commercial destination.
“The purchase of 19 Coney Street from NFU Mutual not only brings another important building into local ownership but is the final piece of the puzzle in enabling us to move forward with our ambitions.”