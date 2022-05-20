Here are the richest people in Yorkshire according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022

French-born Tony Murray chairs London Security plc, the fire protection business based in Elland, West Yorkshire. Now aged 102, he is the oldest person among the 250 entrants in the 2022 UK Rich List.

Andy Currie director of the chemicals and energy giant Ineos and both Cambridge university graduates, also feature among the seven billionaires in the north’s Rich List. Currie, 66, who hails from Doncaster, is now worth £2.118 billion.

Meanwhile the Healey brothers, who own kitchen giant Wren, saw their wealth decline by £77m to £1.35bn.

Paul Sykes

DFS owner Lord Kirkham and his family saw no change in their overall wealth which stands at £1.14bn.

And Paul Sykes, property investor who helped build Sheffield's Meadowhall alongside the Healey brothers, increased his wealth by £5m to £775m.

The 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people and families in Britain in its 34th annual edition. There are 177 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, up 6 from 2021, a year-on-year increase that is also a record. The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £653.122 billion, up £55.853 billion, or 9.4 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

Lord Kirkham

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List charts the wealth of the 250 richest people in the UK. The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access. The Magazine includes several interviews and features, focused on some of the leading players and personalities among the richest 250, as well as a full ranking by order of wealth. The Young Rich List details the 100 individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 30 or under, and the Magazine also includes the top 40 music millionaires.

The Sunday Times Rich List is compiled by Robert Watts. The complete list will be available to the paper’s digital subscribers and will be online at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sunday-times-rich-list