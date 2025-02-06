Hexa aims to ‘change the skyline of Sheffield' with opening of new city office

Specialist engineering consultancy Hexa has announced the opening of its new office in Sheffield, marking significant expansion into the North of England.

In addition, Harry Davison and Jake Adams have been promoted to associates and will be leading the new Sheffield presence.Harry, a senior engineer, joined Hexa in 2021, bringing with him a wealth of experience in residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.

Jake, a structural technician, has been instrumental in the growth of Hexa's Leeds office alongside director Richard Osbond since it opened in 2022, and brings a strong understanding of project delivery and client relationships.

Harry Davison said: "This is a pivotal moment for Jake and I, as we spearhead Hexa’s growth in Sheffield. The city is undergoing a period of significant regeneration, and we are confident that Hexa can play a vital role in shaping the future of the city, and we are keen to meet like-minded people and have those conversations. Hexa has changed the skyline of Nottingham and Leeds; now it’s time to do it in Sheffield.

L-R director David Strong, associate Harry Davison, director Mark Jones, director James Garment, associate Jake Adams

“Having started as a student engineer and received great mentoring from all the senior Hexa team over the years, I’m also keen to help shape the next generation in the same way.”

Jake Adams added: "We are committed to building strong relationships with clients and collaborators in Sheffield as we continue to immerse ourselves in networking and business development opportunities. We believe that our expertise, combined with our local knowledge, will enable us to deliver exceptional projects that meet the unique needs of the city.

“We are both incredibly grateful to the leadership team at Hexa for backing our ambitions and to the senior team for being great role models.

As two Sheffield locals, we are so motivated to deliver for our hometown and being able to live amongst a city we’ve helped to shape will be incredibly fulfilling.The new Hexa base is strategically located within Sheffield’s vibrant Heart of the City development.

This prime spot provides easy access to key stakeholders, including architects, quantity surveyors, and other collaborators. The team has already secured several projects in Sheffield, including the prestigious West Bar development. The company is actively pursuing new opportunities and is confident that 2025 will be a year of significant growth for the Sheffield office.

Richard Osbond, director at Hexa, said: "It’s great to be strongly kicking off 2025 with the opening of our office in Sheffield. Hexa has already secured several projects in Sheffield, including the prestigious West Bar development, which will allow our team to showcase its expertise in the region.

“Both Harry and Jake bring a wealth of experience having supported our teams in Nottingham and Leeds, and have shown enormous passion in pursuing their professional goals as part of Hexa. I am confident in their ability to contribute to the city's growth and in helping to deliver high-quality, sustainable projects.”