Some 10,000 stores closed across the country last year, today's report outlines, from department stores to pharmacies, historic pubs and banks.

Now, amid warnings that retail's dominance is "something of the past", it says that leisure is where rising demand lies - and with public services such as health centres and hubs.

But ultimately, the report concludes, high streets can only thrive if people can get to them easily and safely - shining a spotlight on both cars and public transport.

Traditional high streets are in competition with the convenience of out-of-town developments, and an abundance of parking, it warns.

Lord Moylan, Chairman of the Built Environment Committee, said: “Local high streets are places where generations have shopped, socialised and worked.

"Many of them are in decline and to reverse this they need to look beyond being simply a destination for shoppers.

“Retail will always be important, but people want to see a variety of businesses and other services such as NHS diagnostic centres and libraries on their high street.

"And they can’t be successful if there isn’t a convenient way, both by public transport and by car, to get to them."

Today's report, published by a cross-party committee, urges communities to "look beyond retail" in bids to reverse high-street decline.

Shop occupancy has fallen, it outlines, but cafés and restaurants are taking their place, and people do value such social spaces and access to green areas.

It also praised some local authorities "tentatively" moving public services, such as surgeries and libraries, onto the high street which can bring a boost to both footfall and access.

There are criticisms - firstly of the previous Government's ill co-ordinated approach but also of a bid system for central funding that has become "expensive and wasteful".

And while it welcomes pledges around Business Rates reform, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the Budget, the report does caution that high streets "do not function in isolation".

The wider impact of planning developments, from shopping centres to leisure, must be considered, it outlines.

Government, meanwhile, should focus on a 'town-centre first' policy for the opening of new public services, it reads.

And then a spotlight on infrastructure - from public bathrooms to safety, and with research to suggest that support for local markets can also drive footfall.

Finally, Lord Moylan called for communities to champion a local leader for each area and high street, to help focus motivation and drive imaginative ideas.

"Decision-makers shouldn’t be afraid of trying new things," he added.

Jade Botterill, the new MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in her constituency. Credit: Jade Botterill | Jade Botterill

"However, they should be mindful of the quality of what is delivered, as only well designed and built spaces will have any chance of standing the test of time.”

New Labour MP Jade Botterill has made rejuvenating high streets one of her main priorities in the West Yorkshire constituency of Ossett and Denby Dale.

“From local markets to libraries and amenities, town centres and high streets have long been central to life in our community,” she told The Yorkshire Post.

“But for too long, the decline of high streets has been treated as inevitable, with empty units and anti-social behaviour too often allowed to become the norm. I refuse to accept this.

“By bringing businesses, residents, and local government together, we can transform our town centres so they can remain at the heart of our community."

"We’ve already committed to scrapping the effective immunity granted to shop lifting, as well as introducing new Respect Orders to give police stronger powers to tackle antisocial behaviour,” she explained.