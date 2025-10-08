Hotel plans to build two-storey extension

A hotel in Seamer, near Scarborough, could build a two-storey extension for ten more rooms if its plans are approved.

​Five Star Collection Ltd wants to expand The Mayfield hotel and pub by building a two-storey extension in the village of Seamer, around four miles northeast of Scarborough.

​The business, located at 10-11 Main Street, currently functions as a pub, restaurant, and hotel, and owners say it has seen growing demand for its accommodation facilities.

​The Mayfield recently purchased a neighbouring cottage north of the site, which is where the hotel extension would be located.

Mayfield Hotel 10 11 Main Street, Seamer. Courtesy Arkleboyce

​“This proposal aims to sensitively increase The Mayfield’s capacity while maintaining a discreet and sympathetic design that aligns with the character of the existing building and reflects the traditional vernacular of the village of Seamer,” according to submitted plans.

​The proposal states: “The extension is carefully integrated into the existing setting, with minimal visual impact on the surrounding landscape. Its form and massing are influenced by the existing hotel, resulting in a sympathetic design that fulfils the project brief while introducing high-quality, functional architectural developments.”

​North Yorkshire Council’s Tree and Woodland Service said it had no objections, while the Environmental Health Team proposed conditions to limit the hours of construction if the scheme is approved.

​Officers suggested that no construction work should take place on Sundays and bank holidays.

​The proposal notes that the existing roof height of both The Mayfield and the neighbouring properties varies in levels, and that the proposed extension “matches the roof height of The Mayfield Hotel and is lower than neighbouring property roof heights so as to ensure the proposed extension is sympathetic to its immediate context and not overbearing.”

​“We believe the proposed works to the building and external environment are significant improvements and offer planning gain in relation to the existing building,” the applicant added.

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the proposal which is currently open to public representations.