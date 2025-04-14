How Amazon is investing in the Yorkshire region

DONATION: Pupils and staff at Doncaster School for the Deaf. | Amazon

Economic and community - impact report shows Amazon has invested more than £3.8 billion in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Since opening its first Doncaster fulfilment centre in 2010, Amazon has remained committed to jobs, communities, and SMEs in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Amazon Economic Impact Report shows that since 2010, Amazon has invested more than £3.8 billion in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The figures are taken from the Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which detailsthe investments made by Amazon across the UK since 2010.

The Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments. The figures also show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

The data shows:

■ Since 2010, Amazon has invested round £3.8 billion in Yorkshire and the Humber. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £3.7 billion to the region’s GDP.

■ Throughout the region, Amazon created more than 7,000 full and part-time jobs, over 200 apprenticeship roles andover 1,000 people have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

■ In Yorkshire, there are more than 6,600 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £180 million of export sales in 2023.

Community support

Amazon is also a passionate supporter of community organisations through out Yorkshire and the Humber. Amazon employees from the company’s network of receive centres, fulfilment centres and delivery stations regularly volunteer and Amazon provides financial grants to foodbanks, schools and community organisations across the region.

In 2024, Amazon supported dozens of schools and good causes in Yorkshire, donating time and resource to support the work of organisations such as Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Rotherham Hospice and Action for Sport.

Speaking on Amazon’s involvement in the Yorkshire community, Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Leeds, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be part of an organisation that gives back to the community in which it operates. It’s special to see how the efforts of Amazon employees across Yorkshire create a positive impact not only on the charities we support, but on our team and in our workplace. We’re excited to see what’s in store this year, and how we can continue to share our resources with those who need it most.”

Doncaster School for the Deaf

In 2024, the Amazon fulfilment centres in Doncaster donated a total of £9,000 to Doncaster School for the Deaf, one of the longest-established schools for deaf pupils in the UK. The school was established in 1829 and provides education for deaf pupils from four to 19 years of age. The donaton from Amazon went towards the school’s playground improvement project.

Forget Me Not

Last summer, employees from Amazon in Wakefield took part in a cycling challenge following a £5,000 donation to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Five employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield battled the elements along the 170-mile coast-to-coast cycle from Morecambe to Bridlington in aid of Forget Me Not, a hospice that cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions. The charity also supports their families, as well as families whose children have died.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Sheffield Children’s Hospital received a donation of Christmas gifts from the team at Amazon in Doncaster.