Meld Energy plans to build a green hydrogen hub at the Saltend Chemicals Park, which could enter operation before the end of the decade.

The company signed a £1.25bn letter of intent with Vivergo Fuels Ltd, also based in Saltend, to build a sustainable aviation facility using the firm’s produce.

Bioethanol uses farmers’ discarded wheat to produce fuel, which can be converted into green jet fuel.

With the Government planning a major airport expansion, including the possibility of reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, sustainable aviation fuel is essential to ensuring climate targets are met.

However, with tariffs being slashed on US bioethanol imports as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s trade deal with Donald Trump, Vivergo has warned that without urgent government intervention the plant will close on Monday.

This could have a knock-on effect on Meld Energy’s planned £1.25bn investment in Saltend.

Meld chief executive and founder Chris Smith told the BBC: "We're excited about the potential to bring our sustainable aviation fuel project to the Humber – one of the UK's most important industrial and energy hubs.

"A bioethanol plant on site at Saltend is a critical part of that mix.

Vivergo Fuels site in Hull. PIC: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wire

"Without it, we'd have to consider alternative locations overseas where that infrastructure is already in place."

It said: “The opportunity ahead is huge. With the right support, Saltend can become a global hub for future fuels.

“We have recently signed a letter of intent with Meld Energy, exploring the potential to bring a brand new sustainable aviation fuel facility to the site. That investment depends on us continuing to produce bioethanol here in Hull.

“It’s not just plane journeys that bioethanol can help to make less carbon-intensive. We could play a key role in reducing emissions from shipping and other maritime transport too.”

Paul Kenward, chief executive at Vivergo’s owner ABF Sugar, said the plant can help drive £24.8bn in growth over the next 25 years for Hull and East Yorkshire.

“At least £7.3bn of this is directly dependent on Vivergo,” he explained.

“As Meld Energy has said, without a bioethanol plant at Saltend Chemicals Park, it would look to build a new state-of-the-art green jet fuel project overseas instead of locating it in Hull.”

The think tank Oxford Economics estimated that 4,000 jobs in the wider supply chain are at risk with Vivergo’s closure, including farmers, truck drivers and engineers.

This will also have an effect on the wider chemicals cluster at Saltend.

Tim Doggett, chief executive of the Chemical Business Association, said: “The UK chemicals industry, and indeed the wider chemical supply chain, is at serious risk from the potential collapse of the domestic bioethanol sector.

“As a vital feedstock, bioethanol supports the production of clean fuels and bio-based chemicals like bioethylene – a renewable alternative to fossil-derived materials used in packaging, medical equipment, and more.

“Allowing bioethanol production to collapse would increase the UK’s vulnerability, destabilise critical supply chains, and lead to the loss of hundreds of skilled jobs – with potentially thousands more at risk across the wider local and national economy.