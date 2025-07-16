'I help over-50s find new jobs - more businesses should be tapping into this generation's talents'

As organisations across sectors look to future-proof their teams, we must recognise the vast potential of experienced professionals, particularly those aged over 50.

At TIB Services, we recently ran a survey that found that this demographic overwhelmingly prioritises purpose and impact over pay, especially in school support roles. But the insights extend far beyond education: businesses of all kinds can, and should, tap into this rich reservoir of talent.

Many over‑50s come to us from backgrounds in the military, emergency services, engineering, and trades. These professions demand a suite of invaluable workplace attributes: reliability, technical competence, decisive problem‑solving, and unwavering integrity.

These individuals are often looking for ways to leverage their expertise in roles that make a genuine contribution. That pursuit of meaning resonates deeply with employers striving for more engaged, purpose‑driven teams.

Nick Orde-Powlett shares his expert insight

Take, for example, veterans from the armed forces. They bring discipline, leadership under pressure, and a collaborative mindset. These qualities translate directly into operational excellence.

Former emergency services personnel excel at risk management, quick thinking, and community rapport.

Engineers and tradespeople offer hands‑on skills, technical ingenuity, and a knack for problem-solving. Across the board, these professionals have a track record of taking initiative and delivering practical results.

In schools, these talents shine through in roles like caretaking and facilities support.

Candidates from trades, engineering, police, and military backgrounds perform essential tasks, from maintenance and security checks to setting up events, which are critical to creating safe learning environments.

When organisations tap into mature talent pools, they benefit from depth of experience, exceptional work ethic, and diverse perspectives that inspire younger team members.

Flexible roles, such as part‑time or project‑based work, enable over‑50s to bring value while maintaining an ideal work-life balance – making them especially attractive to sectors struggling with staff shortages.

Our work with schools shows how scalable this model is: since 2019 we have grown our candidate pool to over 8,000 people. These individuals are delivering exceptional service to schools and multi-academy trusts across the country, 97 per cent of whom have said that the service they have received is excellent.

The message extends to all employers: logistics, healthcare, and many more can greatly benefit from this talent.

Age‑inclusive hiring should no longer be a sideshow, it is a huge opportunity for employers to build highly-motived, stable teams. Employers who embrace over‑50 professionals can unlock a workforce motivated by meaning, packed with practical ability, and committed to lasting contribution.

Whether in school facilities, manufacturing lines, public services, or customer operations, mature hires are strategic assets.

I urge all employers: look beyond traditional hiring pools, and actively engage the over‑50s. Their decades of dedication, real‑world skill, and community focus can transform roles and enrich your culture.

Hiring with age‑inclusivity in mind doesn’t just change lives, it strengthens every organisation that embraces it.