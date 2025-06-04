Investment gained to support home care services in Leeds

Leading Yorkshire-based care provider, Springfield Healthcare, has been awarded three state-of-the-art e-Bikes geared up to cut travel time between home visits by a third.

The home care provider, which employs 137 staff at its Leeds branch, has been accepted onto an innovative pilot scheme run in conjunction with Leeds City Council, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust and Rayne Foundation’s ‘Better Careers for Better Care’ fund.

The 18-month pilot is set to transform how people in Leeds are cared for in their own home, with improvements, such as the use of E-bikes to support carers to deliver care into the community in a more efficient and sustainable way.

Recruitment in the sector continues to be a challenge in Yorkshire and the Humber, with an estimated 12,500 unfilled care jobs.

The team at Springfield Healthcare in Leeds

Theresa Bradley-Comstive, operations director at Springfield Healthcare said, “This pilot is a positive step forward for our carers, clients and the community. We’re proud to be part of a forward-thinking initiative that we hope will reshape perceptions of care work and encourage more people to join the rapidly growing sector.”

The pilot is one of several supported by the Rayne Foundation’s ‘Better Careers for Better Care’ fund, which champions innovation, ideas to improve recruitment, staff retention and recognition in social care.

Kate Sibson, Head of Commissioning at Leeds City Council, said, “Springfield was chosen to participate in the pilot in partnership with Leeds City Council, to provide opportunities for a career in home care for people who don’t own a car.

“The E-bikes will help care workers complete their rounds and see more clients than if they were walking or on public transport.”