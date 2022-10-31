Alex Stothard and Gianpaul Redolfi, have established a new restaurant, Villa d’Este, which is inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th century villa in Tivoli, near Rome, at the former Black Horse pub in Ellerker, near Brough, in East Yorkshire. They previously jointly owned the Gusto restaurant in Hull.

Mr Stothard said said: “Since opening Gusto in Newland Avenue, we’ve had an incredibly successful nine years. It reached the point where we realised we had out-grown the premises and needed to expand.

“Our new venture, Villa d’Este, will allow us to fulfil that ambition in an incredibly desirable location in East Yorkshire. We’ve got some exciting plans for the new venture and we can’t wait to welcome both our loyal customers and new diners to Villa d’Este.”

Mr Redolfi said moving to the former Black Horse in Ellerker has enabled them to expand their offering to customers.

He said: “The amount of space we had at Gusto meant we weren’t able to do the wood-fired pizzas, which we think will be a big bonus to guests at Villa d’Este.

Mr Redolfi added: “We’ve also created an outdoor seating area, which is something else we’ve not previously been able to do, and also have the benefit of car parking space. The restaurant has a modern, contemporary feel which is a little bit different to the more rustic aesthetic customers at Gusto may be used to.”