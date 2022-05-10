Jaja signs deal with Asda to launch a new reward digital credit card to UK consumers

Jaja Finance Ltd has signed a deal with Leeds-based Asda, in conjunction with global payments technology firm Visa, to provide digital, reward-led credit cards to the supermarket chain’s 18 million customers.

By Greg Wright
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:17 pm

The new credit card, to be launched later this summer, will allow customers the opportunity to earn rewards on their credit card spend which they will then be able to redeem at Asda, in-store or online.

David Chan, CEO of Jaja Finance, said: “At a time when inflation continues to rise and household budgets are being squeezed, we’re able to offer Asda’s 18 million customers the opportunity to get something back from their credit card.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Read More

Read More
Dental practice in picturesque village on edge of Yorkshire Dales set to grow af...
Jaja Finance Ltd has signed a deal with Leeds-based Asda, in conjunction with global payments technology leader Visa, to provide digital, reward-led credit cards to the supermarket chain’s 18 million customers.

“Our expertise in digital payments and lending means we can offer them access to credit when and where they need it alongside simplicity, rewards and good value for money.”

Katie Walley, senior director at Asda Money, Mobile and Gift Cards, said: “We work with a wide range of partners for all our products and services, choosing exciting and innovative partners to work with to bring great value products for our shoppers.”

ASDALeeds