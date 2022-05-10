Jaja signs deal with Asda to launch a new reward digital credit card to UK consumers

The new credit card, to be launched later this summer, will allow customers the opportunity to earn rewards on their credit card spend which they will then be able to redeem at Asda, in-store or online.
David Chan, CEO of Jaja Finance, said: “At a time when inflation continues to rise and household budgets are being squeezed, we’re able to offer Asda’s 18 million customers the opportunity to get something back from their credit card.
“Our expertise in digital payments and lending means we can offer them access to credit when and where they need it alongside simplicity, rewards and good value for money.”
Katie Walley, senior director at Asda Money, Mobile and Gift Cards, said: “We work with a wide range of partners for all our products and services, choosing exciting and innovative partners to work with to bring great value products for our shoppers.”