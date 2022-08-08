Jet2.com and Jet2holidays extend summer 2023 season for flights to Dalaman and Izmir in Turkey

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have brought forward the start of the summer 2023 season to both Dalaman and Izmir.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will start flying to Dalaman from 17 March next year. The companies are also bringing forward the start of flights to Izmir for summer 2023, with flights now operating from 15 April.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have brought forward the start of the summer 2023 season to both Dalaman and Izmir.

A spokesman said: "As a result of today’s expansion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have thousands more seats on sale across the two destinations. It means the summer season to both destinations is starting earlier than ever before.

The extended season to Dalaman comes into effect from six UK bases, with multiple weekly flights now starting from the following dates: Birmingham (17 March), Bristol (17 March), Glasgow (2 April), Leeds Bradford (20 March), Manchester (17 March) and London Stansted (17 March).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Dalaman and Izmir are both enormously popular with customers and independent travel agents, and there is huge demand for both destinations and not just during the peak summer season.

"We have experienced a remarkable period of growth in Turkey on the back of this sustained demand, and we have continued to demonstrate our commitment to Turkey by working alongside the Turkish government, hoteliers and our partners to bring more UK holidaymakers to this wonderful country. By extending the summer 2023 season to Dalaman and Izmir, we are continuing to demonstrate that commitment and we know just how popular these additional services will be.”