Jobs bonanza as The Fragrance Shop aims to open 100 stores over next three years

The Fragrance Shop is one of the UK’s largest independent, fragrance retailers, with more than 220 stores that sell fragrance and beauty brands.

The retailer plans to grow its store estate by opening an additional 100 sites over the next three years.

A spokesman said: “This includes a rollout of beauty stores and stores dedicated to niche fragrance in addition to the traditional fragrance shop, demonstrating the commitment of an established retailer to physical stores.”

Global real estate adviser, CBRE, has been appointed to support The Fragrance Shop’s store expansion programme across the UK and Ireland.

Kam Birk, Property Director, The Fragrance Shop said: “Consumers still love the experience of shopping in store for fragrance. Stores remain a priority within our innovation and growth strategy both domestically and internationally. As we widen our reach to include independent beauty stores and stores dedicated to niche fragrance, working in partnership with CBRE will accelerate our plans.”

The spokesman added: “Following extensive investment into the company’s infrastructure, The Fragrance Shop will focus on acquiring sites in prime town centre locations, retail parks and outlet centres, with a preferred area of around 650 sq ft with prominent store frontage.”

CBRE will work with joint agent Hynes Illingworth on the new store acquisitions.

Nik McCarthy, Director, UK Retail at CBRE said: “The Fragrance Shop’s commitment to physical retail comes at a time of much needed confidence for the sector and shows just how important the store is to the overall retail strategy.”