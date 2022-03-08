Jobs boost for Leeds as Buttress Architects expands with new studio in heart of city

The office is Buttress’ first in Yorkshire and has opened following the practice’s successful restoration of Kirkgate’s Grade II listed First White Cloth Hall. The Leeds studio will be led by James Lewis, who has several years’ experience working in the city.

A spokesman said: "The move will allow the Manchester-headquartered practice to better deliver its award-winning architecture, conservation, masterplanning, and heritage consultancy services to a developing network of regional clients. It also comes at a time of rapid growth for the business, which has recruited 15 members of staff over the past 12 months to support a growing workload. "

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director, Gavin Sorby (left) and Leeds studio lead, James Lewis

Managing Director, Gavin Sorby, said: “Over the past couple of years, we have experienced a growing demand for our services in the region, so it made perfect sense for us to establish a base here. The new studio, and having our feet on the ground, will allow us to better service our existing clients in the region and establish new links with the region’s thriving property scene.

“Having grown up in Leeds, I know what a great city it is. I look forward to establishing our presence here and being a part of the business community.”