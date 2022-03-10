Jobs boost for Sheffield as digital marketing specialist Logica Digital moves to new headquarters

Logica Digital celebrated its second anniversary by moving to new headquarters in Cubo, which is based on Carver Street.

The agency was founded by Mark Skinner in February 2020 and specialises in the delivery of SEO, paid search, and paid social media campaigns, placing an emphasis upon lead generation and sales.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Mark’s ambitious plans to bring a new type of digital marketing agency to the steel city were placed into jeopardy when, just a month after launching the business, Britain entered into its first national lockdown.

Pictured (left to right) Mark Skinner, Founder Logica Digital, Amy Renardson, Marketing & SEO Manager and their latest recruit, Dylan Bonsall, Digital Marketing Executive.

"However, Mark was quick to spot the importance of digital communication in helping businesses to connect with their customers and since that time, Logica has forged a strong nationwide and regional client base which includes student accommodation platform Unihomes, DIY components provider Eurofit Direct and Yorkshire-based granite and quartz worktop specialist Stone Synergy.

"As part of the company’s future growth plans, Logica is setting its sights on doubling its turnover over the next twelve months and has also appointed Digital Marketing Executive Dylan Bonsall to a newly created role in the business. Dylan joins Logica having successfully completed a digital marketing apprenticeship, during which time, he held roles with a Sheffield-based vehicle leasing company and South Yorkshire based manufacturing company."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Bonsall said; “I’m looking forward to joining the Logica team. It’s my first full-time role since successfully completing my apprenticeship and I’m looking forward to using the skills I’ve learned to help support their clients. I’ve always been interested in photography and graphic design, often spending my weekends with camera in my hand, or creating visual content on my laptop, so securing a job with a business like Logica is something of a dream come true."

Mark Skinner, founder, Logica Digital said:: “When lockdown struck, the business was less than a month old and I knew it would be a sink or swim moment for the company. I realised that many businesses would be forced to adapt the way in which they communicate with their customers. The success we’ve enjoyed during the past two years proves that we’ve developed a winning formula, but I’m keen not to rest on our laurels. Relocating to new headquarters is a significant milestone for the business. I’m keen to give young people in South Yorkshire the opportunity to build careers in our industry. Dylan excelled during his apprenticeship, and I’m hoping that in the years to come he will become a valuable member of our team.“