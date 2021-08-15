Knight Frank brokers significant Leeds office deal

The Leeds office agency team of Knight Frank has let 15,600 sq ft of Grade A office space at 26 Whitehall Road

The Leeds office agency team of Knight Frank, led by partner Eamon Fox, has let 15,600 sq ft of Grade A office space at 26 Whitehall Road.

Global consumer finance business, International Personal Finance (IPF), has taken a 10-year lease on the fifth floor of the building, which is owned by Credit Suisse. The rent is £23.50 per sq ft.

Mr Fox, who advised Credit Suisse, said: “This is a very significant deal, underlining the fact that 26 Whitehall Road is one of the finest office buildings in the city.

“It already boasts some high-profile occupiers, including Yorkshire Post Newspapers, energy company Engie (formerly GDF Suez) and Sky, and is now full.

“These occupiers underpin the quality of 26 Whitehall Road and its excellent location. It has an enviable combination of low running costs, high-tech features, quality design and superb office space. It is also one of the most energy efficient buildings in Leeds and has recently been refurbished.

“This deal, one of the largest of the last three months, also emphasises the strength of the Leeds office market, which has proved remarkably resilient in the face of the global pandemic.

Take-up of office space in Leeds city centre in the first half of this year was 280,000 sq ft, a 72 per cent increase compared with the first six months of 2020.”

Gerard Ryan, CEO of IPF, which has relocated from Leeds City Office Park, said: “The end of our current lease provided a perfect opportunity to rethink our working practices as we move out of the pandemic.

“26 Whitehall Road provides a modern, carefully-designed workplace that reflects our priorities as we build our business: creating an inspiring, collaborative space where we can bring colleagues together to serve our customers around the world.”

26 Whitehall Road is a prestigious, 122,000 sq ft office space located at the heart of the Leeds city centre, the UK’s largest centre for business, legal and financial services outside London.

Situated less than a 10 minute walk from Leeds train station, the building is rated as BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and has some of the most up-to-date security features on the market.

Knight Frank said the offices have a tranquil riverside setting and are ideally positioned for the popular running and cycling routes by the nearby canal, which is perfect for staff who like to keep active.