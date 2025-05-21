Langley Hotel: Five-star Whitby hotel to become holiday flats despite residents’ opposition

A five-star seaside hotel in Whitby can be turned into a dozen holiday flats after plans to “secure the building’s future” were given the go-ahead despite numerous objections.

The six-storey Langley Hotel in Whitby was put up for sale in 2023, with an asking price of £850,000.

The property, which is located within the town’s conservation area, will be turned into 12 holiday suites.

However, objections were submitted by various parties, including the Highway Authority, which said the plan should be refused as the plan would result in “on-street parking of guests on an already congested highway”.

Whitby Town Council supported the plan, but nine objections were submitted by members of the public.

One resident said there had been “no correspondence between the developer and neighbours about the works” and added that it was “inappropriate development, it should be for affordable housing”.

Another local raised concerns about “excessive noise and disturbance from the increase in occupants”, as well as highlighting “insufficient parking in the area”.

Whitby Civic Society also objected based on “over-development of the site, noise nuisance, and parking issues”.

According to a council report, the applicant submitted a viability assessment demonstrating the economic viability of the site’s current use in comparison to the proposed use which “appears to illustrate that if the hotel were to be continued by the new proprietor under its current use, the hotel would be a loss-making venture”.

The check-in of guests is set to be operated via a keysafe check-in located outside, and objections also raised concerns about a “lack of 24-hour supervision of the building”.

The applicant said that a management contact number would be provided to guests with their welcome pack in the event of undue noise and disturbance.

They added that noise detectors installed throughout the building would also notify operators of the building when noise levels reached above 90dB, and could lead to warnings or eviction from the premises.

In response to further concerns from residents, officers said that a condition to restrict occupancy to 14-day stays is “considered appropriate in this case”.

A report concluded: “Given the proposal would essentially result in the substitution of one form of tourist accommodation to another and would not fundamentally change its use from visitor accommodation, it is considered that the proposal would be acceptable in this instance.”