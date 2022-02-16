Home furnishings supplier Lassic Group to create 50 jobs with new distribution centre

Located on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton, the 175,000 sq ft of warehouse space was previously home to Westex Flooring, which has now relocated to Dewsbury.

Lassic Group is a family-owned business with existing UK distribution facilities in both Bradford and Brighouse, as well as staff and manufacturing bases in the Far East and South America. The firm sources, imports and distributes household products and furniture to retailers throughout the UK and Europe.

Suresh and Raj Handa of Lassic Group said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our new freehold purchase. The highly sought-after site boasts 175,000 sq. ft of warehouse capacity and now gives Lassic Group access to three warehouses with over 400,000 sq. ft of total warehouse space.

Suresh Handa (left) and Raj Handa, directors of Lassic Group

"This will allow us to add more products to our portfolio, which allows our business to expand and grow to the next level to become one of leading furniture suppliers in both the UK and EU.

“The transaction will create up to 50 new jobs for the area taking our total head count to around 150 members of staff."

Paul Mack, director at Gent Visick, who advised on the deal, said: “The Westex Building provided a very rare opportunity to acquire the freehold interest in a large-scale distribution facility just off the M62 motorway. We are therefore delighted to have advised Lassic Group on this transaction, whilst working alongside Schofield Sweeney.”