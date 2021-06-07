Leeds-based Getech delivers robust performance in challenging year

Jonathan Copus, Getech's chief executive

Getech said the Covid-19 pandemic had enabled the group to accelerate its progress towards global net-zero, while supporting customers in the delivery of new energy assets.

Getech provides data, knowledge, software and analytical products and services to help governments and investors locate and manage new energy and mineral resources and optimise their development.

During 2020, the company delivered revenue of £3.6 million, compared with £6.1 million the year before.

In March 2021 Getech completed its first project investment, acquiring H2 Green, a data-led business that is using Getech's location analytics to establish a national network of green hydrogen hubs.

Commenting on outlook, the company said: "With clear strategic focus, strong balance sheet, and new team members aligned with our vision, we are very excited about the outlook and growth prospects for Getech.

"2021 will be about continuing to service our current petroleum customers whilst building on our foundations for growth in the green hydrogen, carbon capture, strategic minerals and geothermal sectors.