Live-in care company Elder aims to hire 150 staff in Yorkshire

The live-in care company Elder, which already works with more than 3,500 live-in carers nationwide, is hiring in Yorkshire.

The company said it has seen a huge increase in demand as families look for an alternative to residential care following the pandemic.

The company – which matches people with professional, full-time carers who move into the home – said it has seen a huge increase in enquiries about its service in recent months.

A spokesman said: "In Yorkshire, Elder has seen a 105% increase of families opting for live-in care compared to the same period last year, as COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of people wanting to remain in their own homes to receive care.

"Excess deaths in care homes have been a real driver for many families now seeking an alternative. A recent report by the company has found that 41% of people are less likely to consider a care home, as safety is still a key concern."