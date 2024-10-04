Lowtown: Entrepreneurial brothers celebrate four years at helm of popular Leeds barber shop
Nathan Dalton opened the barber shop Lowtown in Pudsey aged just 25 shortly after the first pandemic lockdown in 2020.
Since then – alongside his brother Kieran who pivoted from a career as a plumber to cut hair by his brother’s side – Nathan has navigated many difficult moments including further lockdowns to make the business a success.
Regular customers attend the barber shop monthly on the site of a former sandwich shop.
Now, Nathan and Kieran – both now 29 - are celebrating the four year anniversary of running the business.
"Opening after lockdown one was fairly tricky but obviously we weren’t to know there would be another two”, Nathan explained.
"Personally having Rowan, my first child, after only a year of Lowtown was amazing.
"It gave myself and the business a different sense of purpose, it had to work.”
The business is supported financially by Rugby League player Tom Johnstone and former footballer David Stockdale.
“They are truly one of a kind”, Nathan said of his supporters.
"We couldn’t do it without them.”
Nathan said he was honoured to have his twin brother by his side.
"I was extremely lucky with the people I was surrounded by, most importantly my brother who oversaw the whole project of the refurbishment and we have stood next to each other cutting hair for four years now.
“It’s quite magical considering he was a plumber before we opened.”
Nathan thanked many of the people he has worked with since opening.
“The lads who work here, Jack, Greg Tbone (Nathan) and those in the past Liam and Sam along with content creators like David made the journey a lot easier”, he added.
"I couldn’t have asked for better people to back my vision.”
