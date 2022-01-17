Market Weighton set to host an East Riding FEASTival next month

The Market Weighton FEASTival will take place on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13. Photo submitted

The FEASTivals are a celebration of the area’s high streets, through an event that will feature street foods, bars of distinction, alfresco dining, live music, and children’s entertainment served up with fun, colour and character.

The Market Weighton FEASTival will take place on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13.

The events have been commissioned by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund.

They are being delivered by Market Square Group Ltd, a specialist events company with significant experience of running these type of events.

The events will be open to all local stores, should they wish to take up a stall in the event. Traders will fall within three broad categories: hot food, grocery foods and associated crafts and artisan goods.

Local businesses have three ways they can take advantage of these events:

○ Take a stall at the event in your town or all the towns. Stalls will be available to local traders at a concession rate, this is a great opportunity to engage with a new audience in a different setting.

○ Run a promotion at the same time as the event and the council will work with you to promote this as part of the event

○ Extend opening hours to capitalise on the increased footfall in the town centre

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are really looking forward to the launch of these ‘FEASTivals’ in our local towns and it will be a terrific way to bring communities together and back out to our high streets. I very much hope these events bring interest and joy to our market towns during the darker winter months.”