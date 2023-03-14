Marston’s has put 61 pubs up for sale across the UK and five of them are in Yorkshire and date back hundreds of years.

Marston’s owns more than 1,200 pubs and bars with around 12,000 employees working within a diverse estate. For years it has been a focussed pub operator and each pub offers guests the homely comforts and beautiful backdrops of various villages and towns across the country.

However, the pub chain has recently gone through a rigorous revamp resulting in the sell-off of 61 pubs, with five based in Yorkshire. Historical pubs include Rising Sun, Shelley, Huddersfield, which dates back to the 19th century and The Griffin, Barkisland, Halifax, which dates back to the 17th century.

The traditional country pub The Griffin is set in the stunning country village of Barkisland in Calderdale and was built in 1642. Other Yorkshire pubs sold off by Marston’s are Blacksmiths in Wakefield, Ring O Bells in Mexborough and The White Swan, Deighton, York.

The White Swan, Deighton, York. (Pic credit: Google)