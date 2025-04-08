Materials Processing Institute launches engineering scholarship to inspire future talent

The Materials Processing Institute has launched an engineering scholarship to honour Carol Patton, who has retired after a long and remarkable career in the steel industry.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run in partnership with Redcar and Cleveland College, the Carol Patton Engineering Scholarship will support a young person embarking on a career in engineering and will combine academic study with hands-on experience at Middlesbrough-based MPI.

The scholarship recognises her inspiring journey from a 16-year-old clerical trainee to Director of Business Services and Company Secretary at MPI, a national centre for innovation and research for the foundation industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol’s career began just half a mile from its site and has spanned British Steel, Corus, Tata Steel and MPI. Her first training opportunity involved day release courses and work experience, spending two to three months in a variety of departments, including wages, engineering, accounts, and credit control.

Carol Patton (right) with students from Redcar and Cleveland College and Alan Johnston (left), Engineering Director, Materials Processing Institute.

She also pursued other opportunities for progression, gaining a law degree from University of London, and a master’s degree in business administration from Teesside University, as well as finding time to support the local community, becoming involved in several voluntary roles.

Although not an engineer herself, she has always worked alongside engineers and has taken opportunities to gain new skills and experiences whenever possible.

Carol said: “It’s important that young people are encouraged to develop in whatever way suits them, and this scholarship provides them with that opportunity. I hope it helps someone take the first step on a path that’s right for them – wherever it may lead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scholarship will provide a student from Redcar and Cleveland Collegean opportunity to gain direct experience within MPI’s Engineering Team while studying for a Level 3 Diploma in Engineering. They will also benefit from a paidsummer placement at the Institute, learning core skills in mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation engineering.

Dave Thompson, Project Lead at Redcar and Cleveland College, added: “MPI’s ability to offer a range of different experiences will allow the learner to become a flexible engineer covering Instrumentation, Electrical and Mechanical skills while also working within a laboratory and scale-up plant environment.”

Terry Walsh, CEO of MPI, said: “This scholarship is a fitting tribute to Carol’s legacy – one that values flexibility, lifelong learning, and opening doors for others.