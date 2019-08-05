Morning briefing. Five business stories to start your day

Have your say

Good morning from Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was today facing pressure to live up his pledge to return control to local communities as 100 business leaders united to call for complete devolution across the North of England.

Business confidence in Yorkshire rose just one point during July to 6 per cent, way below the national average of 13 per cent, according to Lloyds Bank’s monthly Business Barometer.

Software developer Panintelligence has reported a 23 per cent jump in first half turnover following strong demand for secure data analytics from blue chip customers.

The York Handmade Brick Company has been shortlisted for a major award at the prestigious 2019 Brick Awards.

Find out how going net-zero carbon opens a world of opportunities.

