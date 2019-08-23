Morning briefing: Five business stories to start your day

Have your say

Good morning from Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Channel 4 boss says its move to Leeds has been met with universal enthusiasm

A Sheffield building society is set to open seven days a week.

Television presenter Dan Walker is to be guest speaker at this year’s Bradford Chamber of Commerce dinner.

How a licensing scheme for car washes could liberate modern slavery victims

