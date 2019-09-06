Morning briefing: Five business stories to start your day

Boris Johnson Picture: PA
GOOD morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

The CBI's regional director has outlined the dangers of a no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would 'rather be dead in a ditch than go back to Brussels' to ask the EU for an extension to Brexit negotiations, during his visit to Yorkshire.

IT’s a question that has taxed the finest minds since the dawn of time. How do you get a good night’s sleep? In an attempt to find an answer, a fast-growing firm has established a dedicated sleep lab and research centre in Yorkshire.

AN expanding digital agency has revealed plans to encourage the retention of local tech talent by building partnerships.

A global, family-owned fancy dress business which ships over 26 million items across the world every year, has moved its Yorkshire base to a new city centre site.

