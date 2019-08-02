Morning briefing: The five business stories to start your day

Have your say

Good morning from Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories to start your day. Do check our website during the day for regular updates.

“It’s like working at Google’s HQ,” Here are the tech jobs available at the Hull firm that saves lives.

Meet the technology firm that is bringing jobs to Yorkshire

How Nexus in Leeds is supporting the launch of a Silicon Valley start-up accelerator.

How Nexus is bringing jobs and investment to Leeds

Plans for a low-tax ‘free port’ on the edge of Yorkshire after the UK leaves the European Union took a step forward today as the Government announced plans to set up ten of the sites around the country.

Plans for low tax “free port” revealed

A Sheffield engineering company established in 1970 has collapsed into administration putting 17 jobs at risk.

Engineering firm collapses into administration

Meet the Dragon’s Den backed vitamin tea brand from Harrogate brewing up success overseas.

Ambitious firm looks to overseas markets