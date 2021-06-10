Morrisons launches 'Best of Europe' pizza to mark Euro 2020

Morrisons has launched a limited-edition ‘Best of Europe Pizza’

The 14” pizza combines flavours from Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy. Divided into quarters, Morrisons ‘Best of Europe Pizza’ is topped with frankfurters and red onion, chorizo and chargrilled peppers, mozzarella and pesto, and spicy peri peri chicken.

A spokesman said: "So, no matter if you’re rooting for Ronaldo, supporting Sane or cheering for Jorginho there’s no worrying about your loyalties as the Morrisons pizza combines the best bits from every country.

"With the British weather warming up and restrictions around group gatherings relaxed, the new pizza is landing in-store at the perfect time for Euro 2020 parties and is being released ahead of England, Wales and Scotland’s first games in the tournament."

Priced at £3.89, Morrisons ‘Best of Europe Pizza' is being hand-made by Morrisons' Market Street staff in counters nationwide.

Leanne Cory, Pizza Buyer at Morrisons, said: “With so much excitement for the Euros, we wanted to give customers the ultimate opportunity to tuck into the best flavours of Europe, whilst enjoying the match.”

Morrisons ‘Best of Europe Pizza’ has the following countries’ flavours;

Germany – Frankfurter sausage, red onion and mustard

Spain – Chorizo and chargrilled peppers

Italy – Mozzarella, pesto and tomato