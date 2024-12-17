Mosborough Co-op: Green light for controversial village supermarket after height mix-up - with new opening date mooted

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planned new Central Co-op store in Mosborough on the outskirts of Sheffield had originally been due to open earlier this year.

But it has stood empty for months after council officials deemed in January there had been “unlawful” changes to the design of the building including claims it was 5ft higher than originally approved and there being an “unacceptable reduction in design quality” compared to what was agreed at the planning stage.

Issues were caused in part by the building being subdivided into two commercial units rather than three as originally approved.

Work is taking place on the site.

Sheffield Council issued an enforcement notice in May ordering the Doncaster-based developer Bar24 to either demolish the building entirely or rebuild it in accordance with the proposals originally given planning permission.

The developer submitted a revised planning application in July which has now been given conditional approval by the council.

While multiple changes to the existing site have been ordered, the council has determined the overall structure of the building does not need to change.

Its report said while the building is taller than originally agreed, it is not as high as had been thought when the enforcement notice was issued due to "incorrect” elevation drawings being submitted once the building had been constructed.

The report stated: “The submitted details now accurately show the height of the development, as built, and the heights have been verified by officers on site.

"While the development has been built higher than the approval in places, particularly towards the rear of the building, this is not to the extent that the previous application’s drawings incorrectly showed.

"The submission now demonstrates that the development is not significantly higher to the principal, front elevation.”

But changes that are required include timber effect fascia panels being replaced with real timber fascia panels and the reinstatement of natural stonework.

A substation that was built on site without permission will also be allowed to be retained but will now be screened by a stone wall.

Eco-friendly measures such as green retaining walls and a green/brown roof have been dropped but developers have said they will plant an additional eight trees while also recommitting to add bat and bird boxes as the original plans mooted.

The report said: “While the proposal would still be a reduction in quality over the consented scheme, the development must also be assessed on its individual merits as presented, and it is not considered that refusal is warranted on design grounds, should the amendments be made.”

The report concluded: “The proposal largely retains the elevations, layout and design as built. While the proposal would not involve a reduction in height, the amendments proposed to the parapets and fascias would improve the overall design quality, materiality, detailing and proportions of the development and can be accepted.”

Work has been taking place already on the site for a number of weeks. Bar24 has previously told The Yorkshire Post that work was taking place to remove cladding and alter drainage, which the council said had not been constructed in accordance with the original agreement.

A large hole has been dug in front of the supermarket building as part of ongoing efforts to change the drainage system.

The council report said there was “no evidence” what was originally built had a connection to discharge to a surface water drain while adding that tarmac laid to a shared access path had been raised above pre-existing land levels and “had not been edged to ensure that surface water does not drain onto neighbouring land”.

With work still ongoing at the site, a spokesperson for Central Co-op said they are unable to confirm an opening date for the store as yet but are “tentatively planning” for it to happen in spring.

The spokesperson said: "Currently, we are unable to confirm a specific opening date for the store as the developer is still in the process of completing certain works required by the planning consent.

"We expect these works to be completed in the new year, so while a definitive launch date has not yet been established, we are tentatively planning for a spring 2025 opening, pending further review and dialogue with the developer.

“Regarding employment opportunities, the new store will create a number of jobs locally, though we are still finalising the exact figures. We will be in a position to provide more precise information as we move closer to the launch.”

As part of the changes to the site, there will now be only a single unit for another business rather than the two originally planned.

The spokesperson for Central Co-op said that is not associated with their business.

They said: "As for the second business unit at the same site, this is not linked to Central Co-op and will be operated by a different organisation. We are not involved in the development or operation of that unit.

“We remain committed to keeping the community informed and will provide further updates as we have more details.”

No one from Bar24 was available for comment when contacted by The Yorkshire Post.

The company has previously said: “We are confident that once complete the proposed development will be an asset to the local area and of particular benefit to local residents who will have access to a quality local convenience store.”

The new shop has previously proved controversial even before the planning issues of recent months.

It stands on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, which was pulled down without planning permission in May 2021.

The demolition happened months after toxic waste had been illegally dumped at the site, with chemicals contaminating a neighbouring house.