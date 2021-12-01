Multinational insurance firm in Leeds announces new finance boss

Jason Walsh is the CEO of CPP.

In addition, Jeremy Miller has joined the board at the Leeds-based firm as independent non-executive director, with immediate effect.

Mr Pyper's previous roles included CFO and CEO of Be Heard, a specialist media agency, and before that CFO of Global Data Plc and Datamonitor Plc.

He has also held various financial and commercial positions with Musgrave UK and the Arcadia Group. Mr Pyper is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds an MBA from Henley Management College.

Mr Miller qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and has over 30 years’ experience of working in the financial services industry, including with James Capel and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, as a consultant with Simon Robertson Associates and most recently as London COO with Centerview Partners.

He has also held a number of non-executive roles with, amongst others, Countryside Properties, National Merchant Buying Society, This Land and Cenkos Securities, which include experience on audit, risk and compliance committees and advising on strategic, compliance and governance matters.

David Morrison, chairman of the board, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming two very experienced new members to our Board who bring with them a great deal of knowledge and expertise.

"Simon’s varied background and Jeremy’s strategic insights will provide CPP with valuable assets as we look to draw on the strengthened Board experience and expanding our multi-product and multi-channel strategies.”

---

