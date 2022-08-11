New apartments “likened to modern day prison” by residents in Rotherham refused

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on the corner of Goose Lane and Bawtry Road, currently contains two bungalows which front onto Bawtry Road.

The proposal would see the buildings demolished and replaced with a two storey L shaped building containing eight flats.

The scheme was refused at today’s Rotherham Council’s planning board on August 11, overturning planning officer’s recommendation for approval.

Councillors voted to refuse the scheme on the grounds of the scale and siting of the building, as an “excessive form of development”.

Lisa Brooks, planning officer, told today’s (August 11) meeting that a single vehicular access is proposed off Goose Lane, and 12 parking spaces will be provided – one per apartment plus four visitor spaces.

“One of the main themes of the objections relates to the scale design and the siting of this building, and the residents feel that the proposals don’t really reflect the character of the surrounding area.

“It does provide a gateway building on this key corner, which has been amended and redesigned to front onto both roads.

Ms Brooks added that the applicant has agreed to add solar panels to the south side of the building.

However, Ms Brooks added that residents had written to the council, expressing their concerns about on street parking in this area, and that the development “has the potential to exacerbate this existing position and result in visibility problems for future residents and pedestrians, but in terms of visibility, the access has been cited as far south as practically possible within sight away from the main junction.

“We’re not disputing that there is an existing problem with indiscriminate parking on street parking, especially at school pick up and drop off times.”

Ms Brooks added that he development was deemed “acceptable” by the council’s transport department.

Fifty-eight representations were received from properties as well as Wickersley Parish Council and Councillor Collingham over the course of two rounds of consultation, plus a petition with 41 signatures.

Objections were lodged on the grounds of “major” parking problems, highway safety at the junction, loss of privacy, “antisocial behaviour” in the car park, and increased pressure on local services.

One of the objections states that “Flats are not in keeping with this highly respectable area”.

Wickersley Parish Council also raised a number objections, including increased traffic in an “already heavily congested street “.

One objector stated that: “The building looks like a prison establishment/institute”.

Six objectors spoke at he meeting, and four letters were read out from objectors who could not attend.

A letter from a resident of Goose Lane, read out at he meeting, stated that “We are apprehensive of the impact this proposal will have on the local area, as it is an unaesthetic building with a high occupancy density that gives the impression it’s not a domestic residence, and would not complement the existing buildings in the local area or village.

“It has been likened to a modern-day prison or institute.”

Another resident, speaking at the meeting added: “The development will absolutely aggravate an already dangerous situation for pedestrians.”

Resident Leslie Dagness added that the building would be “imposing, and out of character for the area.”

Simon Gammons, highway development control officer at RMBC stated that one “slight” accident had taken place in the last three years, in a bus lane on Bawtry Road, as recorded by South Yorkshire Police.

He added that although parking may occur at school times, that is “common throughout the borough”, and that it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure their car is parked appropriately.