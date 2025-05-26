Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said in 2022 it intended to open more than 100 new food halls around the country by April 2026 as part of a £500m investment programme also involving the closure of dozens of its traditional town centre sites selling its full range of products.

Mr Norman, who was chief executive of Asda in the 1990s, told the UKREiiF real estate conference in Leeds that in the last four years M&S has been the nation’s fastest growing food retailer alongside Aldi and Lidl.

“Like-for-like sales are outperforming pretty much everybody else and we’ve seen that sustained in the first quarter,” he said.

Archie Norman made the comments at an event in Leeds. Picture: UKReiiF

“Our thinking on food is that there’s no reason why we can’t double the size of our food business. Today we’re at four per cent market share but in Glasgow we are 13 per cent market share.”

He said when he started as chairman in 2017, M&S was opening smaller stores with around £100,000 a week in revenue but now focused on delivering larger sites offering more choice to customers.

“Today we won’t open a store doing £100,000 a week or £200,000 a week, we are really looking for £300,000-plus. Our new stores are achieving that level. They are not huge but we are looking for 16,000 to 20,000 square feet.

“We are looking to give customers that convenience and ease of shop, sense of trust, value for money but also make it a sensory experience and feel they are coming in and buying food that is going to taste good.”

He added: “We are very happy to be next to the competition because we have a differentiated proposition. We recognise in food almost all of our shoppers will shop at Tesco or Sainsbury’s or elsewhere because we don’t do the monthly shop. We trade very strongly next door to a Tesco or even an Aldi or Lidl, they are our neighbours in a lot of parks.”

Mr Norman also told the event that the company plans to increase the share of clothing sales happening online from its 33 per cent online to 50 per cent. He added that physical stores still have a vital role to play and can aid online sales.

“You might say we are walking away from shops but our plan is actually to do more business with shops as well. Today 60 per cent of everything we sell online is picked up in a shop.

