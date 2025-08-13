A Bradford-based food company’s plans to open a new “flagship” patisserie in the city have been approved.

Patisserie Regal will open in a former bathroom showroom, and will serve cakes and sweets made by Regal Foods, a 24-year-old Bradford company.

The company revealed plans to open a new bakery in a vacant unit on Young Street earlier this year, saying the new business would create around 10 jobs.

The application said it would bring “new vitality” to the area – off Thornton Road near The Range and that the building would get a “substantial re-fit.”

Bradford Council approved the company’s application for a change of use of the empty showroom to a patisserie this week.

The plans include showroom space, a kitchen and staff facilities.

The company’s application said: “Regal Foods is an innovator, manufacturer, and exporter of a wide range of world food, bakery and confectionery products, its head office is based on Wallis Street Bradford which adjoins the application site.

“Regal Food Products was established in the heart of Yorkshire in 2001 and is now a well established and highly regarded Bradford Company, Regal Foods have owned this property since 2015.”

The application says the unit shut as a bathroom showroom in 2018, adding: “Since then the owners have tried unsuccessfully to lease the space with no suitable tenant / end users found and as such it has been vacant.

“Regal Foods have now made the decision to open a new and exciting facility to showcase their high quality and well regarded products by proposing a high-class Artisan Bakery and Patisserie specialising in selling pastries, cakes and sweets.

“The proposal is considered to be in an ideal location, located next to their existing well established manufacturing and warehousing base and bringing a long standing vacant property back in to beneficial use. The property will undergo a substantial fit out to the highest standards to showcase the quality of the business.

“It is considered that the proposal will bring new vitality to the area with this new flag ship business. It is anticipated that there would be approximately 10 staff positions created by the new business.”

It says the planned opening times are between 9am and 10pm.