Cash is king in Yorkshire and the Humber, with the majority of people preferring to use it to pay for goods in independent shops - the most in the country.

Polling by the Post Office found that Yorkshire men and women love supporting our treasured small businesses by paying with cash instead of card.

Two in five said they did this so independent shops do not have to pay card transaction fees, while 22 per cent used cash to boost the local economy.

Tony Fleming, a postmaster in Thorne, near Doncaster, said: “It’s great to see so many people in the region recognise just how important cash is to our communities.

“As a postmaster, I see it every day – customers choosing to support their local businesses however they can.

“In Yorkshire and the Humber, people really understand that notes and coins can help to strengthen the local economy.”

The survey of 2,000 adults found that despite fears of Britain moving to a cashless society, 25 per cent of people still pay with cash two to three times a week.

Of those who regularly pay with cash, 46 per cent typically carry between £10 and £30.

Ross Borkett, banking director at Post Office, said: "This research highlights that despite us living in a world driven by technology, there is still a need for physical cash.

“There are many scenarios where cash is still king, whether that’s tipping a waiter, donating to someone on the street, or buying something at a car boot sale or school fete.

“The fact is that we are not yet a cashless society, and cash is used a lot more than people think. Pounds and pennies are used in so many instances, every single day.